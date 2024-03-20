Surge in juvenile offenses

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics has released a report on “Fiji’s Social Trends: Public Order and Safety,” highlighting a concerning trend of increasing juvenile and youth offenders.

The report analyzes crime data from 2014 to 2020, revealing the number of offenses committed by different age groups.

These figures were collated from the various Crime Statistics Annual Reports which reveals that between 2014 and 2020 3,836 offenders were between 10 to 17 years, 60,792 were between 18 to 35 years.

Article continues after advertisement

The statistics also reveals that 31,562 offenders were above 36 years.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics also reveals that in the 14-year period, between the years 2007 to 2020, the number of crimes reported ranged from 14,390 to 22,841.

The highest number of crimes was reported in the year 2012 standing at 22, 841 and the lowest in 2009 which was 14, 390.

The highest reported crimes were against property.

It says since 2007, there has been fluctuating numbers of reported cases in crime against persons and property, cases of causing bodily harm, common assault, and robbery with violence, house break-in and damaging property.

It says there were 47648 cases of assault recorded was causing bodily harm, 24089 burglary cases, 11,830 damage to property cases, 65,395 theft cases among other recorded cases.