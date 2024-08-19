Superyacht sector holds economic potential: Ratu Wiliame

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

The superyacht sector could potentially bring enormous economic value to the country.

This has been highlighted by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere while officiating at the maritime lifestyle warehouse.

Ratu Wiliame says the warehouse, stocked with a range of high-quality products from certified manufacturers, is certainly a positive step, considering the economic landscape in the Denarau hot spot.

Article continues after advertisement

Port Denarau and Vuda Marina, in partnership with the Market Development Facility and an independent consultant, conducted a 2018 economic impact study that revealed $34.9 million in foreign exchange was spent directly in Fiji on fuel, maintenance, dockage, and various other tourism activities.

Therefore Ratu Wiliame says that there is potential for future growth in our yacht and superyacht segments.

“To the Dittmann family, management, and staff of the AQUAM INSULA Maritime Lifestyle Warehouse and portfolio of the family businesses, congratulations once again. I applaud you all for taking bold steps. This new venture was undoubtedly a result of comprehensive surveys and experience to service an essential niche in a location that exudes opportunity.”

Aquam Insula Maritime Lifestyle is a high-end superyacht agency, authorized under the Superyacht Charter Act of 2010.

The company provides luxury maritime services to enhance the superyacht experience for its clients.