Sugarcane growers to benefit from partnership

Sugar Cane Growers Fund and Allied Motors Pacific Ltd

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund has signed a partnership deal with Allied Motors Pacific Ltd to provide after-sales service.

Allied Motors is strategically positioned in the business of providing after-sales services for Case brand mechanical harvesters in all cane belt areas.

This program gives over 10,260 sugarcane growers access to Allied Motors’ offers for tractors, machines, and implements.

Fund Chief Executive Raj Sharma says this Loyalty Card gives growers the benefit of special rates.

Sharma says that as of yesterday morning, they have issued cards to 1370 growers and have 15 partners on board.





