News

Students to benefit from new assets

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 12, 2022 4:05 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The students of Nadarivatu High School will benefit from 20 new bunk beds and three computer tables for their studies.

The items were donated by the Forestry Ministry and Fiji Hardwood Corporation.

While handing over the items, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere highlighted that they are special because they were made from Mahogany grown in Nadarivatu.



“These beds and desks are support tools for the students, to make your stay in the hostel more comfortable, and your studies more convenient. At this juncture, I wish to thank your school management and teachers for their efforts in organizing the beds and desks for you. I also thank Fiji Hardwood Cooperation Limited for providing the timber and the Ministry of Forestry for building the beds and desks”.


[Source: Fijian Government]

President Katonivere says that the government’s decision to make education free and accessible will ensure all students have an opportunity to pursue their dreams.


[Source: Fijian Government]

