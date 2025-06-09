Students must master skills before promotion, says Ministry

The Ministry of Education is raising concerns over students moving to the next grade without fully mastering key learning skills.

This has prompted a new policy to strengthen classroom standards.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says teachers now have greater authority to assess student readiness before promotion.

Article continues after advertisement

“So now the option is given to the students to explore options and avenues by the teachers to be able to give them a satisfactory indication that the students have learnt what is expected of them in a certain level before they progress to the next level,”.

The Minister adds that expanded teacher training will improve assessment methods.

“We are hoping to engage more teacher training, engage more teacher training opportunities, and provide them with opportunities as well in terms of continuous professional development,” he said.

The Ministry says the focus on stronger assessment and teacher development is expected to lift learning standards and ensure students progress with a solid foundation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.