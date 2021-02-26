Students in flood affected areas to stay home

Parents and guardians in flood affected areas have been advised to use their discretion in sending their children to school.

Minister Rosy Akbar says students living in low lying areas and flood prone areas are to remain home, while those living in unaffected zones are urged to exercise caution when travelling to school.

Teachers who are unable to report to work today due to the flooding are requested to make arrangements with their Heads of Schools.

Akbar adds the safety and well-being of our students and teachers is paramount.

Parents and students are advised to follow the weather bulletin for further updates and keep themselves well informed of any weather developments.