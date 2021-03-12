Home

Student questioned for alleged drug possession

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 21, 2021 5:50 am
ANZ Stadium in Suva during the Suva Zone meet in March, 2021.

A student from a prominent school in Tailevu who was arrested for a drug-related offence has been questioned and released.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the student was arrested during the Tailevu Zone.

He was found in possession of illegal substance believed to be drugs.

Article continues after advertisement

He was apprehended by the Police Special Response Unit Officers at the ANZ Stadium premises in Suva on Friday.

