Student grant payments delayed

The Education Ministry has issued a statement to notify teachers and students of a delay in the disbursement of grant release and transport provider payments.

This delay, according to the Ministry is because of the transition to the government’s new Financial Management Information System.

Acknowledging the significance of these payments, the Ministry states that it is committed to addressing this issue promptly and efficiently.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry adds that it is fully aware the critical role these funds play in supporting students and educators.

They have asked for patience and understanding as they try to rectify this issue.

The Ministry assures that all efforts are being made to speed up the process and minimize any inconvenience caused.