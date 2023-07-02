Streamlining efforts won't result in job losses

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand has reassured the public that streamlining efforts in the ministries will be aimed at enhancing the quality of services and will not lead to job losses or cuts.

He says streamlining is a process to improve the institutions’ abilities to meet people’s needs.

Chand says that embracing digitization is part of this effort aimed at adopting better practices without eliminating jobs.

“If there is ever to be any streamlining, it would be to produce more, work smarter, produce more, work harder, and produce more from whatever you get allocated.”

The PS says manpower will still play a crucial role in data input, quality control, and ensuring standards in service delivery.

He highlights that with 20 ministries and 50 government agencies across 300 locations in Fiji, there is room for better monitoring and redeployment of manpower to areas of need.