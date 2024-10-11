Strategic plan to prioritize three key areas

The Ministry of Fisheries Strategic Development Plan 2024-2028 will prioritize offshore fisheries, coastal fisheries, and aquaculture.

According to the Minister for Fisheries, Alitia Bainivalu, the plan will enhance coastal fisheries, sustaining and diversifying these critical resources for food security and livelihoods.

Bainivalu adds that reviewing coastal fisheries legislation, engaging with stakeholders, and accessing markets for high-value commodities will drive this strategy.

“In the aquaculture sector, accelerating growth with a target of producing 1,000 metric tonnes of each of tilapia, shrimp, and prawns, thereby supporting economic diversification, rural development, and food security.”

The Minister states that this plan is founded on partnerships, innovation, and compliance, a roadmap to achieving ecological balance, economic growth, and climate resilience in the fisheries sector.

The Strategic Development Plan 2024-2028 lays out our path for the next five years, positioning Fiji as a leader in sustainable fisheries management in the Pacific.