Strategic plan to address project quality says Ro Filipe

The Fiji Roads Authority has launched a strategic plan to ensure that it operates with precision and accountability, aligning with national development goals and addressing community needs.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the key focus for FRA is to build and enhance the core technical expertise required to fulfill the mandate.

Ro Filipe says under the guidance of the FRA, specialized training programs and skill development initiatives will be launched to cultivate a highly skilled workforce capable of managing complex road projects and maintaining critical infrastructure.

He adds the strategic plan will address issues such as the problems with quality of project preparation and execution.

“That is something that was picked up by the special audit report in terms of the monitoring of projects and contractors in the deliverables within the contract and also the approval of progress payments and the variations in the contract; these are things that are very costly.”

Ro Filipe says to ensure efficient delivery of its functions, the FRA will prioritize the restoration and modernization of technical systems.

He says upgrading the systems is vital for maintaining the integrity of road infrastructure, improving project management, and streamlining operations.

Support for the development of the FRA’s strategic plan was provided through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific.

This forms part of Australia’s broader investment in Fiji’s transport infrastructure sector.

The AIFFP has invested $111 million in Fiji’s transport infrastructure, enhancing road and bridge resilience across Viti Levu.

The financing has already resurfaced 1.5 million square meters of roads and restored eight of nine planned critical bridges, improving land transport connectivity across Viti Levu.