Stop discouraging people from getting vaccinated: Tudravu

The Police Force is urging Fijians not to discourage people from receiving the vaccine.

This follows numerous cases where people are using social media platforms to tell people not to take the jabs.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says vaccination is not mandatory and if you do not want to get vaccinated, never dishearten others to do the same.

“If you don’t want to get vaccinated, that is your own decision let it stay within you, keep it with you, but don’t influence people, don’t try and get people not to go to vaccination centres.”

Tudravu says Police are closely monitoring social media platforms and will not hesitate to take people to task if they continue with such acts.

He says Fijians should be supporting the Health Ministry as we continue to COVID19 fight.