Status of ITaukei language worries GCC members

The status of the iTaukei language, culture and tradition worries members of the Great Council of Chiefs.

GCC chair Viliame Seruvakula says this was one of the major topics of discussion during the two-day meeting.

Seruvakula says the Bose Levu Vakaturaga will have to map out ways to help preserve the culture and traditions of the iTaukei, including the native language used.

He says another agenda discussed includes the modification of certain cultures and traditions while at the same time ensuring that it does not take away its essence.

Village-by-laws was another point deliberated during the meeting, highlighting the need to ensure that villages are safe and secure.

According to the chair, the GCC also endorsed specific legislation, including the ITaukei Land Trust Board proposals to help address the increasing poverty in the ITaukei community.

With the completion of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga yesterday, the 11 papers that were discussed will be compiled and will be presented to the cabinet for further analysis and approval.

The next GCC is expected to be held by year-end.