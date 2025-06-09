Stage set for WIM Conference 2025

The inaugural Women in Media conference 2025 is set to take place tomorrow, with participants from across the country and the region now in Suva.

Women in Media Fiji President Rosi Doviverata says the conference’s aim is to provide a platform for women journalists to share their experiences.

She says women in the industry share the same challenges despite their locality.

Dovivereta says these challenges include technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

She says speakers such as prominent lawyer Ana Tuiketei will be speaking at the event, and journalists are encouraged to share and learn from each other.

“We are here just to challenge each other, to encourage each other, and to empower each other, and when we go back to our respective workplaces, we will be better prepared for the challenges that are there in the industry.”

Doviverata also acknowledged men in the industry who continue to offer their support to them.

