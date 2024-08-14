SRIF concerned over sugarcane field fires

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji has expressed deep concern over the recent surge in deliberate sugarcane field fires, labelling these actions as both reckless and criminal.

Chief Executive Dr Vinesh Kumar emphasizes that such acts have severe repercussions, not just for farmers but for the entire sugarcane industry.

According to Kumar, SRIF has recently incurred substantial losses in critical research data due to these incidents.

He says this data, which is the result of rigorous scientific investigation often spanning several months or even years, is vital for advancing the sugarcane industry through evidence-based improvements.

Dr Kumar states that a single act of arson could obliterate valuable research in an instant, reversing significant progress and negatively impacting the sector’s future.

They call on the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to authorities.