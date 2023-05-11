SPTO announces new Deputy Chair

L- R: Christopher Cocker (SPTO Chief Executive), Adela Issachar – Aru (Chief Executive of Vanuatu Tourism and SPTO Deputy Chair) and Petero Manufolau (Chief Executive of Tourism Authority of Kiribati and SPTO Board Chair). [Source: Supplied]

The Pacific Tourism Organisation Board of Directors has elected Adela Issachar-Aru as the new Deputy Chair.

While officially announcing the appointment SPTO Board Chair, Petero Manufolau acknowledged the importance of having women represented at the leadership level.

SPTO currently has 10 women represented on its Board.

Manufolau says through this appointment the important perspectives of women in tourism will be more greatly represented at the leadership level of the organisation.

Issachar-Aru is the Chief Executive Officer of Vanuatu Tourism and has a strong background in project management, tourism product development and policy research.

She has thanked the Board of Directors for their confidence in her abilities and assured them that she is committed to supporting Pacific tourism recovery.