Special schools strengthen vocational training

Special schools in the Western Division are strengthening vocational and life-skills training programs to better prepare students with disabilities for independent living and meaningful employment.

This was the central theme at the Special Education Career Teachers’ Workshop held at the Fiji National University Namaka Campus.

FNU Outreach Manager Ella Bennion highlighted the vital role educators play in shaping the future of students with special needs.

Article continues after advertisement

“In special education, we serve not only as teachers but as advocates, mentors and champions for students who rely on our support to thrive. This workshop is designed to equip you with innovative strategies, best practices, valuable resources that will strengthen your ability to foster inclusive, dynamic and empowering learning environments.”



FNU Outreach Manager Ella Bennion.

Teachers from eleven special schools came together to share strategies, challenges, and success stories.

It was also highlighted that some students have successfully transitioned into mainstream schools, while others have moved into the workforce.

Many of these students come from interior and rural schools in Sigatoka.

During the workshop, it was highlighted that despite these gains, the sector faces ongoing challenges.

Limited classroom space, a shortage of trained teachers, and the need for customized learning materials remain significant hurdles.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.