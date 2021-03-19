Home

News

Speaker disallows urgent question request

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 24, 2021 10:57 am

The Speaker of Parliament has ruled out a request for an urgent oral question from Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Opposition MP intended to ask the question on the shortage of metformin tablets.

Metformin tablets are used to treat type two diabetes.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says the urgent question submitted by the MP is disallowed.

Ratu Epelu says urgent oral questions must fully satisfy the requirement provided in the Standing Orders.

The Speaker highlighted that the Health Minister has already confirmed the shortage is a global concern and not only for Fiji.

 

