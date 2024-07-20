‘Solesolevaki ni Veitaqomaki’ model to help curb crime

[Source: Supplied]

The Kadavu Provincial Council has unanimously agreed to pilot the ‘Solesolevaki ni Veitaqomaki’ model in in the Province of Kadavu.

The model also known as Community Policing-Vanua-Multi-Agencies Crime Prevention and Maritime Security was launched by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the Kadavu Provincial Council meeting earlier this month.

At the launch of the model, Rabuka emphasized a whole-of-nation approach towards the prevention of criminal activities both on land and at sea.

Rabuka also highlighted the necessity for intensified awareness of vigilance on land and at sea, as the initiative aligns with the vision of an ‘ocean of peace’ for Fiji.

Kadavu Provincial Council Chair, Isikeli Vuniwaqa says the collaboration between the vanua and maritime-based agencies is vital in the protection natural resources.

The CVM-CMS model aims to leverage the role of the vanua as eyes and ears on land and at sea.

It involves the efficient collaboration between crime prevention committees in coastal villages, the empowerment of a village headman to coordinate and facilitate timely referral of agencies response-based information to responders, and the formation of the Fishing and Boat Operators Security Cluster.