SODELPA wants Ro Teimumu as next President

Rewa High Chief Ro Teimumu Kepa.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is adamant about its position to push for Rewa High Chief Ro Teimumu Kepa as the next President.

SODELPA’s General Secretary Viliame Takayawa, highlighted this when asked by FBC News following the party’s board meeting yesterday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has already publicly hinted at the possibility of current President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere’s term being extended.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Wiliame’s term will come to an end later this year but like every other President he is eligible for a second term in office.