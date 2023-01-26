SODELPA GS was ill-advised: Deputy PM

Lenaitasi Duru and Deputy Prime Minister and Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says their party’s General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru, was ill-advised.

Gavoka was responding to a statement made by Duru in the Fiji Sun, where he claims that senior party members have observed swift board appointments made recently without consulting SODELPA.

The Deputy Prime Minister told FBC News that some of SODELPA’s people have already been placed on some boards.

He says the dialogue is happening and the processing of applications is happening.

Gavoka says, in time, this issue will be resolved.

“Comments made by Mr. Duru are unfortunate, and he was ill advised.” “The mood in the country is very upbeat, and the vast majority of our people want the coalition to prevail.”

Gavoka says the coalition is healthy and the three parties are committed to honoring their agreement.

He says Duru, who is overseas, remains the General Secretary of SODELPA.

Gavoka says Duru should be back soon, and he will be heavily involved with the party upon his return.