SODELPA calls for diplomatic action

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is calling on the government to take immediate diplomatic action regarding the U.S. deportation policy, which poses serious risks to Fiji’s security and economic stability.

SODELPA Leader Aseri Radrodro says the policy threatens to deport hardworking Fijian caregivers who provide essential services in the U.S., while also sending high-risk criminals back to Fiji without proper security measures.

Radrodro says Fiji must use its strong diplomatic ties with the U.S. and Israel to negotiate exemptions for Fijians.

He highlights that Fijian caregivers play a crucial role in the U.S. healthcare system, addressing labor shortages and contributing over $500 million in annual remittances to Fiji’s economy.

Radrodro warns that deporting these caregivers would disrupt U.S. healthcare services and harm Fiji’s financial stability.

He acknowledges that some Fijian citizens in the U.S. have criminal records, particularly in drug trafficking, human trafficking, and gang-related offenses, as reported by the media.

Radrodro says Fiji must prepare its communities, security forces, and institutions to reintegrate these individuals without allowing them to introduce criminal behavior into Fiji’s already fragile security environment.

He states that the U.S. has a moral responsibility to help Fiji manage this challenge.

Radrodro is urging a temporary halt to high-risk deportations until Fiji strengthens its law enforcement and rehabilitation systems.

He says SODELPA stands firm in defending the safety and economic well-being of Fiji and its people.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has earlier stated that Fiji respects the sovereign right of the US to enforce its immigration laws.

He adds that the government has begun discussions with relevant ministries and international law enforcement agencies regarding the deportation process for Fijians.

Rabuka stresses the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure that individuals involved in serious crimes do not pose threats upon their return.