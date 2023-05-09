SODELPA applauds revival of GCC

[File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says the re-establishment of the Great Council of Chiefs will play a crucial role in representing and empowering indigenous Fijians.

In a statement, SODELPA says this can help address issues related to land ownership, resource management, and cultural preservation.

It says the GCC has been instrumental in governing and leading indigenous Fijians, and its disbandment in 2012 faced opposition from those who saw it as a threat to their cultural heritage and political representation.

Article continues after advertisement

The party has also planned and assigned financial resources through Fijian Holdings Limited investments and iTaukei Trust Funds to ensure that the re-establishment of the GCC does not burden taxpayers.

While some have questioned the decision and budget allocated for this special occasion, the coalition government should not be reminded of its responsibility to address the aspirations of the i-Taukei people.

SODELPA also states that the revival of the GCC could have a positive impact on the political representation and empowerment of indigenous Fijians.

It adds that it is crucial to execute the process transparently and inclusively, taking into account the interests and voices of all Fijians.