Social welfare recipients mandated to submit voucher covers

Fijians receiving social welfare benefits through the Family Assistance, Social Pension, and Disability Allowance schemes are now required to provide their July to December 2023 voucher covers.

A Department of Social Welfare ID card or a valid National ID card is also required.

This requirement is particularly for beneficiaries who collect their monthly allowances from postal agencies or post offices.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has announced the gradual phasing out of the manual voucher payment system effective this month.

As part of this transition, there will be a slight modification to direct cash payments at Post Offices.

For clarification or further information regarding this change, people are encouraged to direct their queries to the nearest Social Welfare Office or consult the provided contacts on the Ministry’s official pages.