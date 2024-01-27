Social system overhaul needed to tackle drugs

[Source: LOKGA]

Drug Free World Fiji Founder Kalesi Volatabu says Fiji faces a critical juncture in its battle against drugs.

Following the recent massive drug bust in Nadi, estimated to be worth billions of dollars, Volatabu has called for a complete overhaul of the country’s social system to effectively address the issue.

“We don’t have the system to be able to help our own people. We are in crisis, and we have been for the longest time. “

Volatabu believes there needs to be more education and awareness.

“Our focus is all about education because when you inspire and motivate the people, they take ownership of their own community because when we go and deliver, they don’t walk out. We need to leave something that is tangible; that is something that they can take with them and say that I want to do something for my community.”

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew echoes Volatabu’s call for collective responsibility.