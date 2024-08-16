Singh urges employers to comply with new NMW rate

[File Photo]

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh is reminding employers and workers that the National Minimum Wage and the 10 sectoral wages have increased by 50c effective from August 1st.

He highlighted that it will further increase by another 50c from 1st April 2025 for both the formal and informal sectors.

Singh is urging all employers and the 10 sectoral industries covered under amendments to make the necessary changes to their wage records.

He adds the Ministry’s Labour Standards and Compliance Team will continue to conduct inspections on the implementation of the first tranche wage increase to all workplaces in Fiji to ensure that all workers are remunerated with the right wage rate.

Singh says employers are required to display written notice of the increased wage rates in their workplaces informing the workers of the increase.

He states these notices can be obtained from the Ministry of Employment website www.employment.gov.fj.

The Minister warns that failure by employers to display these Regulations warrants a $100 penalty by Enforcement Officers of the Ministry.

He states that in an occurrence where an employer fails to comply with the fixed penalty notice, on conviction is liable to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or both, and for a corporate body a fine not exceeding $50,000.

Singh is urging all employers and workers to contact the Ministry’s Compliance team for any clarification on the new minimum wage rates.