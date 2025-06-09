Singh pledges turnaround of state-owned enterprises

[File Photo]

Newly appointed Minister for Public Enterprises Charan Jeath Singh officially assumed his duties following last year’s Cabinet reshuffle, signalling a renewed focus on improving the performance of government-owned companies.

Minister Singh now oversees the portfolios of Public Enterprises, as well as Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts.

As part of his first official engagement, he met with Acting Permanent Secretary Laisa Bolalevu and the ministry’s senior management team, where he was briefed on the ministry’s operations, strategic objectives and the performance of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) under its responsibility.

Minister Singh said his appointment reflected the Prime Minister’s confidence in his ability to reform and strengthen government enterprises.

He adds improved SOE performance would contribute to national economic growth, create employment opportunities and enhance service delivery.

Minister Singh also acknowledged the work of the Acting Permanent Secretary and senior management, and recognised the contributions of the former minister who previously held the portfolio.

He reaffirms his commitment to working closely with the ministry, SOE boards and management teams to achieve the government’s objectives for stronger, more sustainable public enterprises.

