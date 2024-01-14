Singh plans to investigate alleged misuse of funds

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh.

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh, has disclosed plans for an extensive inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of funds within the sugar industry.

During the first cabinet meeting scheduled for January 16th Singh aims to request the setting up of a commission of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the issues that have plagued the industry for allegedly losing a massive $60 million.

Singh emphasizes the involvement of judicial experts to scrutinize the situation and determine the extent of mismanagement that occurred under the previous management.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am going to be talking to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet because we need to do a full inquiry to come to the bottom of the problem that we have gone through.”

The inquiry follows allegations of financial mismanagement, with particular attention to the actions of the former CEO and executive chairman, Abdul Khan.

Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to pursuing legal action against Khan for his alleged wrongdoings.

However, he expressed concern over the slow progress of the relevant authorities in handling the case.

“There is a lot of evidence in black and white about him getting commissions and funding from overseas, and that’s very clear, very blunt, and very open that they have been making money.”

To expedite the process and ensure a thorough investigation, Minister Singh proposes the establishment of a commission of inquiry.

This commission would have the authority to invite individuals from various sectors of the industry to present their grievances, thoughts, and complaints related to the mismanagement issues.