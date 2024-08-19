Singh attends global bioenergy summit

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh is attending the 30th edition of Fenasucro & Agrocana, the premier global fair dedicated to the bioenergy sector in Brazil.

Fenasucro & Agrocana is an international event highlighting the sugarcane energy sector’s latest innovations, trends, and technologies.

This event offers a dynamic platform for technological advancements, networking, and business development within the bioenergy industry.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s participation highlights the nation’s dedication to advancing its sugar sector through innovation, international collaboration, and sustainability.

Singh says the insights and connections gained at Fenasucro & Agrocana are expected to drive significant progress in Fiji’s sugar industry, contributing to economic growth and enhanced global competitiveness.

He adds the seminar provides key benefits for Fiji’s Sugar Industry to strengthen Technological Advancement, Build Strategic Partnerships, Expand its global market presence, and gain direct access to cutting-edge technologies and innovations that can enhance local sugarcane production.

Singh says this year’s event promises to be a significant milestone, offering a comprehensive platform for technological updates, networking opportunities, and business development.

Singh is accompanied by Permanent Secretary Yogesh Karan, and the Chair of the Fiji Sugar Corporation Nitya Reddy.