SIMS to boost support for students

Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Services

The new Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service Sponsorship Information Management System will facilitate scholarship planning, investment design, and enhance stakeholder engagement and accessibility.

TSLS Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal says they aim to centralize and streamline sponsorship-related data through the newly developed system.

He adds this innovative platform organizes all sponsored data into a single, easily accessible location, ensuring transparency and efficient management.

He says students will have access to their sponsorship details, monitor status, and receive updates directly through the system, while automated notifications will provide timely updates on allowances and essential news.

The system will integrate with Tertiary Education Institutions and the Fiji Education Management Information System, creating a cohesive network between institutions and TSLS.

Key features of SIMS include Application Programme Interface development for seamless integration and real-time data flow, and Data cleaning and migration to ensure existing data transitions without loss.

Additionally, the immigration integration feature will facilitate travel abroad approvals, aligning with the Government’s plan to make TSLS a one-stop shop for travel and bond clearance.