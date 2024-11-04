Show civic pride says PM

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on the public to maintain civic pride in keeping the environment clean and safe.

Rabuka was at a site in Maqbool Road in Nadera where there was a significant backlog of waste accumulated and was cleared by the Nasinu Town Council.

Upon thanking the council for their response to clear the waste, the Prime Minister urges ratepayers to adhere to the waste collection schedules established by local authorities.