Serve to the best of your ability, Officers told

The nine officers who successfully completed two weeks of Pre-Deployment training have been reminded that the mission field is demanding.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigation Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou says the mission field has shifted from peacekeeping to peacebuilding.

ACP Matavou told the officers that they have been selected for a purpose and they need to serve to the best of their ability.

He says the officers must assist in resolving conflicts and have an integrated approach which is an important aspect of the mandated UN Standards.

Out of the nine officers, three will be leaving for South Sudan soon while the remaining six will be heading to Darfur.

Three of these successful officers are women.