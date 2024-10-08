Seruiratu vows to raise farmers' issues with authorities

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Inia Seruiratu, visits farming communities in Nasi, Baulevu, and Muaniweni, Naitasiri. [Source: Supplied]

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu has assured farming communities in Nasi, Baulevu, and Muaniweni areas in Naitasiri he will raise their concerns with relevant authorities.

Seruiratu recently visited these communities, where he managed to speak with farmers in the area who raised key issues they are facing.

The opposition leader says farmers have asked for additional advisory councillor representation, the need to address drainage issues in the area, and dissatisfaction with the current pricing mechanism.

He says farmers feel that they are often unfairly compensated for their produce, which discourages continued agricultural efforts.

Seruiratu thanked the farmers for their input and assured them he would discuss it with relevant stakeholders.

He adds that those in the opposition remain committed to addressing these issues and supporting the agricultural sector to ensure sustainable growth and fair practices for all stakeholders involved.