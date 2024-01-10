Seriously dry conditions to prevail

The Fiji Meteorological Services says for a three-month timescale, seriously dry conditions exist for Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Qamea, Rabi Island, Vanuabalavu, Lakeba, Matuku, Kadavu, Beqa, Vatulele, Yasawa-i-Rara, Nacocolevu, Yaqara, Penang, Dobuilevu, Navua, Monasavu, interior of Viti Levu and across the Lomaiviti Group.

It further states very dry conditions exist for Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, RKS Lodoni, Laucala Bay, Nausori, Koronivia, Viwa, Rotuma, some parts of the Mamanuca Group and southern Lau Group.

However, it says there is no extreme condition in place for the rest of the Fiji Group.

At a six-month timescale, the Fiji Met says seriously dry conditions exist for Nabouwalu, Seaqaqa, Labasa and Vanuabalavu.

It says very dry conditions exist for Savusavu, Taveuni and Lakeba.

On the 12-month timescale, the Fiji Met says seriously dry conditions exist for parts of Taveuni, while very dry conditions exist for Udu Point, Savusavu, northern parts of Taveuni, Qamea, Rabi Island and Vanuabalavu.

In its rainfall outlook, from 8th to 21st January, the Fiji Met says there is a medium chance of very dry conditions for Kadavu, Matuku, Yasayasa Moala and Rotuma.

For this month, the Fiji Met says there is a high chance of very dry conditions for some parts of the southern Lau Group.

It further states that there is a medium chance of very dry conditions for the whole of Viti Levu, Yasawa-i-Rara, Viwa, Mamanuca Group, Kadavu, Vatulele, Beqa, Yasayasa Moala, Lakeba and Ono-I-Lau.

For January to March next year, there is a medium chance of very dry conditions across whole of Viti Levu, Yasawa-i-Rara, Viwa, Mamanuca Group, Nabouwalu, Labasa, Lomaiviti Group, Lakeba, Yasayasa Moala, southern Lau Group, Kadavu, Beqa and Vatulele, while there are no extreme conditions in place for the rest of the Fiji Group.