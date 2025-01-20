Sere SZN to spotlight Fijian artists

VTBOP Music Managing Director Tix Korocawiri

In an effort to amplify the Fijian music scene, Spinning Village is bringing to fans and families Sere season this year.

VTBOP Music Managing Director Tix Korocawiri says the initiative aims to merge established artists with emerging talents.

The Sere Season will feature a combination of artists from the Fijian music scene and will have at least 30 continuous shows throughout the year.

Korocawiri says they have plans to take the Sere Season to the west and the north as well with the first concert set to take place in March.

“Over 2025, I think the whole idea behind Sere Season was to create a sustainable scene for our artists to perform. Never before has a festival lineup of this size and magnitude been done in Fiji, and we are proud that Spinning Village can be the ones to deliver this for our people and, as I’ve mentioned before, most importantly for our artists to create better livelihoods for them and more opportunities to perform.”

Korocawiri states that Sere SZN is basically a lineup of concerts that Fijian music lovers can enjoy.

VIT1s artist Wedger, says that Sere SZN will help artists to generate a stable source of income.

The Sere SZN will also feature four international shows towards the end of this year.