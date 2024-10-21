September sees spike in drug and sexual offenses

A total of 150 drug-related cases were recorded in September, showing a sharp increase compared to the same period last year.

Acting Police Commissioner Sakeo Raikaci says of the cases registered, 140 involved the unlawful possession of illicit drugs, while 10 were related to the unlawful cultivation of drugs.

He says there were 23 methamphetamine-related cases and 127 cases involving marijuana.

Acting Police Commissioner Sakeo Raikaci [File Photo]

Raikaci says alongside the spike in drug offences, the month of September also saw 118 sexual offence cases.

He says rape remained the most prevalent, followed by cases of indecent assault, indecently insulting or annoying a person, sexual assaults, abduction of minors, attempts to commit rape, defilement, and assault with intent to commit rape.