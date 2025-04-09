Seniors encouraged to make wills to prevent family conflicts

Senior citizens in the Northern Division have been encouraged to make wills to prevent family conflicts.

Fiji Public Trustee officer Razmoon Bi stressed this while speaking at an event in the division that brought together elderly citizens in Labasa.

Bi says determining the rightful distribution of properties, businesses, and assets after one’s passing can be a difficult decision and thus requires proper documentation beforehand.

Fiji Public Trustee officer Razmoon Bi

She highlights the importance of ensuring businesses are left in the right hands.

She adds that many businesses and investments in the North are owned by senior citizens but are without proper will documentation.

“So for any business owner, for sure they have properties under their name. It’s not just business. They have houses; they have other as-sets, including that. So once you do not do a will, that becomes, like, for your beneficiaries, for your children, a conflict. There’s a disagreement because everybody wants to own a property and have the share from that business, whatever they own.”

Moreover, the Fiji Public Trustee says their services have resolved numerous cases of family disputes over businesses and properties.

Meanwhile, non-Fijian business owners with properties in Fiji also utilize the Fiji Public Trustee Services to secure their assets while living overseas.

