[File Photo]

A senior company executive and his colleagues are under investigation for allegedly assaulting a farmer in Navua earlier this week.

Acting ACP Crime, Mesake Waqa confirms the matter was reported yesterday.

The 55-year-old farmer from Batinikaya settlement in Navua was allegedly assaulted by a senior company executive and colleagues.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged there was a dispute over a piece of native lease land which resulted in the incident.