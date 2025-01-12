Self-confidence key drivers of success-+

Koro Island District Officer Salanieta Baleigau

Koro Island District Officer Salanieta Baleigau, is encouraging young girls and women to cultivate a positive attitude, set clear goals, and trust in God as they navigate their personal and professional journeys.

Baleigau shares her personal experiences and the principles that have guided her success on her road from her humble beginning in the village to being a district officer.

Baleigau emphasizes the importance of faith and self-belief, noting that material possessions are secondary to a strong spiritual foundation.

Article continues after advertisement

“A piece of advice that I would give to ladies out there, young girls who are still trying to figure out what they want to do or how they’re going to achieve this in the future. My only advice is if you have the right attitude, if your heart is willing, set your goals right, set your priorities right, and trust in God.”

Reflecting on her own path, Baleigau highlights that she did not attend any higher educational institutions but succeeded through determination and a positive mindset.

She believes that having the correct mindset, trusting in your own abilities, and refusing to listen to criticism from friends, family, or others will help achieve greater success.

Baleigau’s message serves as a powerful reminder to young women across Fiji that resilience, faith, and self-confidence are key drivers of success.