Second phase of Yatule Resort improvements to begin next year

[Source: FNPF]

The second phase of improvements at Fiji National Provident Fund’s Yatule Resort & Spa on Natadola Beach property will begin early next year.

The Fund has so far invested $4.5 million in refurbishing this tourism property.

Yatule Beach Resort Limited is leased by locally owned operator, Kimaya Group.

The resort consists of 36 premiere beachfront and pool-view rooms with modern facilities including restaurants.



FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu

FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the property improvement was to be done in two phases, with the first phase now completed.

He says Renovations were completed in six months and the resort has now reopened to business.

The property was built in 2005 to serve as an accommodation facility for consultants and contractors working at InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa project.

After the completion, the project was converted into a bungalow type accommodation featuring only 11 bures, a restaurant, and a bar, as it sits on one of the most prime locations alongside a world-renowned Natadola beach.

Vodonaivalu says given its potential, the Board decided to reinvest in the resort upgrade and outsource its management through an expression of interest.

The lease and operation contract with the Yatule Beach Resort, reflected an intention to proactively meet international travel needs and to provide employment.

Vodonaivalu says this partnership has worked well to bring the resort up to a world-class standard.