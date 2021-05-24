Home

Second phase of the cultural mapping program underway

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 26, 2021 4:50 am

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs’ Institute of Language and Culture is currently in the second phase of its cultural mapping program.

Speaking to FBC News, Acting Permanent Secretary, Pita Tagicakirewa, says the program aims to capture the tradition and culture from the 14 provinces in Fiji.

He says the team is re-arranging the dates when data were collated, transcribing the information and verifying the information.

Article continues after advertisement

Tagicakirewa says this information is critical to preserving the iTaukei customs and traditions for future generations.

“And now we are preparing all this information for the database which we are currently working on. And with respect to the database, we have put together a steering committee for this exercise from the various stakeholders that we have with the support of ICH Cap from Korea – they are providing the technical assistance for the database administration. This in terms of traditional knowledge and expression of culture.”

The approval to access the information for secondary use will only be given by members of respective tribes.

Tagicakirewa is hopeful that this program will be completed by next July.

