[ Source:Fiji Police Force /Facebook]

Escapee Vilimoni Saumaki was arrested this morning and is back in police custody.

Saumaki, who is one of two convicted prisoners who escaped last week from the Suva High Court surrendered himself this morning.

The other escapee, Paula Muayara was arrested last week in Narere.

In a statement, the police acknowledged the members of the public and the media for sharing the information about the two escapees.