Second day of COI is going good: Lewis

Current Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis

The second day of the Commission of Inquiry hearing into the appointment of lawyer Barbara Malimali as the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner continues this afternoon.

Current Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis who is leading the inquiry says the second day is as good as the first day.

He is expected to provide an update later this afternoon.

Opposition Member of Parliament and Constitutional Office Commission member, Inia Seruiratu is expected to give his evidence this afternoon.



Inia Seruiratu

Seruiratu was supposed to give his evidence this morning, however, it is understood that another witness was called to give evidence instead.