Search resumes for missing Fijian man in Murrumbidgee River

Search has resumed for a Fijian man reported missing in the Murrumbidgee River, Yanco, in New South Wales, Australia, yesterday.

The New South Wales Police say emergency services were called to Middle Beach, Yanco, following reports that a 32-year-old was missing in the river.

It says NSW Ambulances, SES, and the Volunteer Rescue Association conducted an extensive search but were unsuccessful in locating the man, and the search was suspended about 8 p.m. due to darkness and dangerous river conditions.

The NSW Police say the search has since resumed at 7.30 this morning.