Search for missing father and daughter called off

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 27, 2020 10:15 am

The search operations for a father and his daughter who were reported missing after crossing the Wainikavou creek in Serua has been called off.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the search efforts went on for nine days and a decision has been made to call off the search over the weekend.

The two are believed to have been swept away by strong currents more than a week ago.

