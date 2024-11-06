Seaqaqa vendors remain hopeful for better facility

Seaqaqa market vendors

Market vendors in the Seaqaqa business centre remain hopeful that the government will consider their plea for the construction of a better market facility soon.

This is despite the numerous promises from authorities that a new market will be constructed in Seaqaqa to cater for vendors in the district.

Longtime vendor Kinisimere Senivonokula says the construction of the new Seaqaqa market is long overdue as vendors, especially women, have continued to face challenges in this market over the last decades.

She says that the market remains in the condition it was in past years, with worn-out tarpaulin roofs and dusty floors.

She says that most vendors travel as far as Nacereyaga village but are often met with daily struggles, and when it rains, vendors end up seated on the table with wet clothes, which is also a health risk.

Another vendor, Iliesa Rainima, says that the only hope now is for a new and proper market that will benefit the people of Seaqaqa, including a washroom.

He says that it’s sad to see vendors walk further to the nearby shops or the Seaqaqa Police Station to use the washroom.

“Now, as you can see, the new tarpaulin is just from our own initiatives while waiting for government assistance. Seaqaqa is a business center that people stop by while on their way to Bua o Savusavu. It’s quite busy at times, but it’s the main facility that requires upgrades.”

Meanwhile, the Labasa Town Council has earlier stated that plans are in place for the construction of the new Seaqaqa Market as discussion continues behind closed doors.