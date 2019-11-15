Sea Cucumber Management Plan launched

Saolo has become the third village in Vanua Levu to launch the Community Sea Cucumber Management Plan.

The four-year plan will help villagers sustainably manage sea cucumbers.

The plan is being carried out by the government through the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Director, Sangeeta Mangubhai says by taking this step the villagers are not only thinking about themselves but also the neighbouring communities.

She says this plan will help secure fisheries resources for future livelihoods and generations.

“Your strong desire, your willingness to implement the management plan really demonstrates how important this fishery is in Saolo and your commitment to making sure that it stays healthy for you.”

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau says Wildlife has created an atmosphere that will assist in their future world.

“I greatly appreciate the efforts that have been carried out by NGOs and in this instance your organization in creating awareness within the rural areas and rural settings where the government cannot do this work by itself.”

A two-day workshop was held for the villagers to educate them about the plan.