Sayed-Khaiyum still with FijiFirst

Former FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says he has not left the party.

Following his court case this morning, Sayed-Khaiyum confirmed that he has only resigned from the position of the general secretary.

He says his resignation does not mean he has departed from FijiFirst.

Meanwhile, to settle commentaries that he was not going to return to Fiji while undergoing medical procedures in Singapore, he says he has a medical condition and was obviously returning.

“Lots of speculations; people say a lot of things in Fiji; they’ve been saying a lot of things on social media. Again, I would urge all Fijians to actually think about what’s there on social media.”

Sayed-Khaiyum appeared in court for a charge of abuse of office.