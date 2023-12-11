Sayed-Khaiyum resigns as FijiFirst GS

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has tendered his resignation as FijiFirst General Secretary.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s letter of resignation, dated December 9th 2023, was posted on the FijiFirst Facebook page last night, addressed to the party leader and former Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

In the letter, Sayed-Khaiyum cites his recent series of medical procedures in Singapore, with more to follow in the coming week, as having a ‘deleterious impact on his ability to attend to his daily commitments’.

Sayed-Khaiyum says given his medical situation, he will not be able to fully attend to all the responsibilities required of the General Secretary, and therefore he tenders his resignation, effective immediately.

In the letter, the former AG says his resignation will ensure that the incoming Acting GS or GS will be able to fulfil all the requirements and responsibilities expected of one holding such as position, including the party’s compliance with all the relevant laws.

Meanwhile, the party has also informed the Acting Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa in a letter, dated 10th December 2023, that Faiyaz Koya has been appointed as Acting General Secretary of the party, in light of Sayed-Khaiyum’s resignation.

FBC News has sent questions to FijiFirst Party Leader Bainimarama regarding the matter.