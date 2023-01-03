Sayed-Khaiyum no longer MP, nominated to COC

Former Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is no longer a Member of Parliament after he was nominated by Opposition Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama to the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Bainimarama says he deliberately nominated Sayed-Khaiyum because together they will provide the best representation on the Commission.

Section 63 (1) (b) of the Fijian Constitution states that the seat of a member of Parliament becomes vacant if the member with the member’s consent, becomes the holder of a public office.

Sayed-Khaiyum attended the first COC meeting on Sunday with Bainimarama.

The former Prime Minister says this meeting was called in haste with only two days’ notice.

“We will highlight all the anomalies that have already commenced and defend the Constitutional appointments and of course the Constitution. The protection of the Constitution and Constitutionalism is critically important in a truly democratic society. We must defend these values and we must also take action.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s nominees are constitutional lawyer, Jon Apted and lawyer Tanya Waqanika.

According to Section 132 (1) of the Constitution, the Constitutional Offices Commission shall consist of the Prime Minister, who shall be the chairperson; the Leader of the Opposition; the Attorney General; two persons appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister; and one person appointed by the President on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition.

The Constitutional Offices Commission is responsible for providing advice to the President for the appointment of the Chairperson and the members of the Human Rights and Anti Discrimination Commission; the Chairperson and the members of the Electoral Commission; Supervisor of Elections; Secretary-General to Parliament; the Chairperson and the members of the Public Service Commission; Commissioner of Police; Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service; Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces; Auditor-General; and Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum will be replaced by Alipate Nagata in Parliament.